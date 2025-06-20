Congress Park Capital LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,839,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $333.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.95. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

