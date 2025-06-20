Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,030 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 2,869 call options.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $625,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,011,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 15.1%

Shares of LEU stock traded up $27.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,592. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $210.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LEU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

