Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average daily volume of 1,453 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 467,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,910. The company has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 64,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,142 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 256,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

