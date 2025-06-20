Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 638 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prodigy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,332,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,922,000 after purchasing an additional 271,934 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

