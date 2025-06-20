Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $604,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $88.42 on Friday. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

