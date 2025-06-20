Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $194.36 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.00.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

