879 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $283.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.20. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $170.41 and a 1 year high of $286.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.19.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

