Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $471.55 and last traded at $471.14. 692,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,597,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 38,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

