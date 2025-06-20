CPA Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $199.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.