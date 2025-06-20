Kraft Asset Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kraft Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

