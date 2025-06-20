Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 19,591 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 126,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IEMG opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $59.77.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.