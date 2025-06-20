Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $6.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

