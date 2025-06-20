L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 9,040 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,466.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.