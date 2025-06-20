Stableford Capital II LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,223,000 after buying an additional 1,436,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,888,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,349,000 after buying an additional 295,184 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after buying an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,555,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 149,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after buying an additional 347,836 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

