Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE UL opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.