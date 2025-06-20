Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,911 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 13,867 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $995,927.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,156.76. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,083,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,057.28. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

