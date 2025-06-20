Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 786.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $179.57 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.78 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

