Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a 7.1% increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

NYSE DRI opened at $222.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $233.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.58. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.35.

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

