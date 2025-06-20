Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $631.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

