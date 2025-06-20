Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,912 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

