Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $282.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.88 and its 200-day moving average is $281.60.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

