RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Trust Co

Kentucky Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kentucky Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $145.81 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

