Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 937.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VTV opened at $173.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.47.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

