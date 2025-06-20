Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

