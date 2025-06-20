Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

