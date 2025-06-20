OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

