O Dell Group LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

