Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Cut by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 293,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 185,997 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 815,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

