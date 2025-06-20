Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $225.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

