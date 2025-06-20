QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.28.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

