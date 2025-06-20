CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lessened by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.4%

CRWD stock opened at $485.16 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $493.20. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,302.50. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,748 shares of company stock valued at $89,478,971 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

