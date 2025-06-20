Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for 2.5% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after acquiring an additional 346,918 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 161,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $796,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

