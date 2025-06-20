Promising Biotech Stocks To Watch Today – June 19th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Aptevo Therapeutics, Danaher, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, and Cencora are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological processes—such as genetic engineering, cell culture, and molecular biology—to develop medical therapies, diagnostics, and other life-science products. Their market value tends to hinge on research milestones and regulatory approvals, offering high growth potential alongside significant risks tied to clinical-trial outcomes and development timelines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.54. 2,883,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.12 and its 200-day moving average is $489.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $218.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.75 and its 200-day moving average is $187.58. The company has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

APVO traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,287,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,361. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $485.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $142.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APVO

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,121. The stock has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.41 on Thursday, reaching $448.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,692. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.78. 8,065,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,636. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

COR traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.92. 1,167,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.44 and its 200 day moving average is $262.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Featured Articles