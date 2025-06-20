Brady Family Wealth LLC Buys 61 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3%

S&P Global stock opened at $502.59 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.39 and a 200-day moving average of $503.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

Get Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.