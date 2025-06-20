29,317 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,702,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after purchasing an additional 717,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,690,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $217.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

