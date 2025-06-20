Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $69.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $71.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

