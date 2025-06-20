Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.87 and its 200-day moving average is $286.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

