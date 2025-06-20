Advisor Resource Council Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 526.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

