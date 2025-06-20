Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

