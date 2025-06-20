Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,153 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average is $233.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.