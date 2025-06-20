Congress Park Capital LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $888,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.26 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

