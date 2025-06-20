Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Has $30.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 17.4% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $30,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

