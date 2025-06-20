Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 471 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.57 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,705.64. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.