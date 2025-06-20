Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after acquiring an additional 413,963 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

