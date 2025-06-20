Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,839,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $333.92 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.