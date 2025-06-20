Robotics Stocks Worth Watching – June 19th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and Zebra Technologies are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves designing, manufacturing or deploying robotic systems and automation solutions. They include firms making industrial robots, service or medical robots, robotic components and related software platforms. Investors buy robotics stocks to gain exposure to the fast-growing automation and AI-driven robotics market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.48. 160,943,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,874,787. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $86.26. 3,290,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $291.73. 571,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.21 and its 200 day moving average is $320.43. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.75.

