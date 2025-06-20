Promising Shipping Stocks To Watch Now – June 19th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Carrier Global, Etsy, BWX Technologies, and Viking are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate vessels involved in transporting goods by sea, including container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, and tank containers. Their prices tend to fluctuate with global trade volumes, freight-rate cycles, fuel costs, and geopolitical events affecting shipping routes. Investors often watch industry-specific indicators like the Baltic Dry Index to gauge the health and profitability of shipping companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.97. 5,956,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,290,315. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.12. 4,361,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,795. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $137.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 4,984,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,154. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $145.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

VIK stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. Viking has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Featured Articles