Compass Ion Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.71 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

