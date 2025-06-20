Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 11,486 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

