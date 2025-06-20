L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 144 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $359.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

